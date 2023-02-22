Liquidity crisis brings down DSE turnover to 34-day low

Stocks

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 07:23 pm

Related News

Liquidity crisis brings down DSE turnover to 34-day low

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 07:23 pm
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Liquidity crisis brought down the turnover of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to a 34-day low on Wednesday as most of the investors remained on the sideline amid shaky confidence.

On the day, the DSE turnover dropped 21% from the previous trading session to Tk257 crore.

However, the share transaction value in the block market increased 43% to Tk63 crore, which was 25% of the total DSE turnover.

Market analysts say that there is an opportunity to buy shares at a lower price than the floor price in the block market.

Using this opportunity, shares of Square Pharma worth Tk16 crore were traded on Wednesday. So, transactions in the block market increased.

Meanwhile, DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, inched down to settle at 6,218 points while the Chittagong Stock Exchange's all share price index (CASPI) slightly fell to 18,360 points.

Due to the lack of investors, only 36 scripts advanced at the DSE, while 120 declined and 152 remained unchanged.

EBL Securities, in its daily market commentary, said the benchmark index of the capital bourse failed to recover from its recent correction mode as sell pressure continued to mount in the latter part of the session, eroding the early-hour gains since investors perceived that as an opportunity to offload their holdings in the face of unclear market momentum.

The market started on a positive note despite some volatility as investors anticipated a favourable outcome from the regulator's meeting with IOSCO considering the current market scenario. However, morning optimism failed to sustain as cautious investors preferred to partially liquidate their positions and remain on the sidelines amid shaky confidence across the trading floor, it added.

Shinepukur Ceramics was the top turnover company at the DSE, which was followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Genex Infosys.

Life insurance sector dominated the top ten gainers chart, while Rupali Life Insurance secured the top position with 5.83% share price hike.

Bangladesh General Insurance shares faced the most selloff as investors were selling it to book capital gain which was created by the recent rally.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / DSE turnover / Stock Market / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

23h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

7h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat