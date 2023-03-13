Linde Bangladesh profits drop 28% in 2022

Linde Bangladesh Limited, a medical and industrial gas producer in the country, has posted a 28% decline in its annual profit for 2022.

In the tough year that saw a significant slowdown in construction and industrial production activities, its earnings per share dropped to Tk58.04, from Tk80.55 in 2021.

At the end of 2022, the multinational company's net asset value per share stood at Tk397.44.

It earned over 60% annually from its hard goods business, the rest came from gas selling.

Linde Bangladesh has decided to demerger its medical and industrial gas business and the hard goods business.

If approved by the high court, shareholders and relevant regulators, the hard goods business that mainly manufactures and sells welding electrode rods will go under a separate subsidiary company which is expected to bring much-needed diversity in the product range, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

It also decided to take approval for the demerger from the shareholders through an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which will be held on 11 May.

On 2 April, the company will identify its shareholders to let them join the annual general meeting and avail the dividends.

Linde shareholders will get 420% cash dividends, which means against each share having a face value of Tk10 investors will get Tk42 in cash dividends.

However, Linde shares were stuck at the floor price of Tk1,397.7 apiece on Monday.