Linde Bangladesh profits drop 28% in 2022

Stocks

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

Linde Bangladesh profits drop 28% in 2022

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 01:06 pm
Linde Bangladesh profits drop 28% in 2022

Linde Bangladesh Limited, a medical and industrial gas producer in the country, has posted a 28% decline in its annual profit for 2022.

 

In the tough year that saw a significant slowdown in construction and industrial production activities, its earnings per share dropped to Tk58.04, from Tk80.55 in 2021.

At the end of 2022, the multinational company's net asset value per share stood at Tk397.44.

It earned over 60% annually from its hard goods business, the rest came from gas selling.

Linde Bangladesh has decided to demerger its medical and industrial gas business and the hard goods business.

If approved by the high court, shareholders and relevant regulators, the hard goods business that mainly manufactures and sells welding electrode rods will go under a separate subsidiary company which is expected to bring much-needed diversity in the product range, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

It also decided to take approval for the demerger from the shareholders through an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which will be held on 11 May.

 

On 2 April, the company will identify its shareholders to let them join the annual general meeting and avail the dividends.

Linde shareholders will get 420% cash dividends, which means against each share having a face value of Tk10 investors will get Tk42 in cash dividends.

However, Linde shares were stuck at the floor price of Tk1,397.7 apiece on Monday. 

Top News

Linde Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 