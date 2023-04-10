Legacy Footwear share crosses Tk100 after five years

Stocks

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:11 pm

Related News

Legacy Footwear share crosses Tk100 after five years

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:11 pm
Legacy Footwear share crosses Tk100 after five years

Shares of Legacy Footwear crossed Tk100 each on Monday after five years at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

On the day, its shares ranged from Tk94.20 to Tk100.50 and the last trading price was Tk97.70 each, which was 6.89% higher than the previous day.

Its shares price jumped over 150% since March this year at the DSE.

A market insider said, there is manipulation going on over this share. Earlier in 2018, the shares of this company were manipulated. At that time, its share price jumped to a maximum of Tk264. In August 2018, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) suspended the trading of the company's shares. Besides, four investors were fined around Tk5 crore for manipulation.

The four investors were- Abdul Kayum and his associates; Moinul Haque Khan and his associates; Mahfuz Alam; and Md Azimul Islam and his associates.

Top News

legacy footwear / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

45m | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

2h | Thoughts
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

3h | Brands
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Brew the perfect cup with top coffee makers

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

1h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka