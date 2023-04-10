Legacy Footwear share crosses Tk100 after five years

Shares of Legacy Footwear crossed Tk100 each on Monday after five years at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

On the day, its shares ranged from Tk94.20 to Tk100.50 and the last trading price was Tk97.70 each, which was 6.89% higher than the previous day.

Its shares price jumped over 150% since March this year at the DSE.

A market insider said, there is manipulation going on over this share. Earlier in 2018, the shares of this company were manipulated. At that time, its share price jumped to a maximum of Tk264. In August 2018, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) suspended the trading of the company's shares. Besides, four investors were fined around Tk5 crore for manipulation.

The four investors were- Abdul Kayum and his associates; Moinul Haque Khan and his associates; Mahfuz Alam; and Md Azimul Islam and his associates.