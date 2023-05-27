Lankan Alliance Finance asked to resubmit IPO application

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
27 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Lankan Alliance Finance asked to resubmit IPO application

Rules prohibit paid-up capital enhancement within the period of a company applying for an IPO

Salah Uddin Mahmud
27 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Lankan Alliance Finance Limited
Lankan Alliance Finance Limited

The securities regulator has asked Lankan Alliance Finance Limited to resubmit its application for the initial public offering (IPO) as it has increased the number of shares through issuing stock dividends after the recent application to go public.

The new generation non-bank financial institution (NBFI) applied for raising Tk30 crore from the public through an IPO under the fixed price method in April this year to comply with the regulatory requirement of the central bank.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) asked for resubmission with updated accounts, said BSEC Executive Director Rezaul Karim.

IPO issue rules prohibit paid-up capital enhancement within the period of a company applying for an IPO and accomplishing it, he added.

Lankan Alliance Finance in 2022 paid 5% cash dividends alongside issuing 5% stock dividends, according to its CEO Kanti Kumar Saha.

"We are planning to resubmit the application with updated accounts," he added.

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited is a Joint Venture Financial Institution with multinational collaboration in Bangladesh, licensed by the Bangladesh Bank.

The majority stakeholder of Lankan Alliance Finance is People's Leasing Company (PLC), a subsidiary of Peoples' Bank, Sri Lanka's largest state-owned bank.

Local sponsors include representatives from companies such as Summit Group, Rangs Group, Alliance Holdings Limited, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited and Concept Knitting.

The company was formed in 2003 as Alliance Leasing & Finance Company Limited and changed its name in 2018 to Lankan Alliance Finance Limited after having a business license from the Bangladesh Bank in the same year.

In an extraordinary general meeting on 28 December last year, it again changed its name to Alliance Finance PLC and the name-changing process is yet to be completed, according to the CEO.

The company's loans and advances grew to over Tk314 crore at the end of 2022, from Tk108 in 2018 with a very low level of non-performing loans (NPL) at only 0.24%.

Over the period, its net profit after taxes grew from Tk2.97 crore to Tk5.18 crore.

Considering the pre-stock dividend paid-up capital of Tk100 crore, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.52 for 2022.

At the end of 2022 net asset value per share stood at Tk12.75 against a face value of Tk10 apiece.

Top News

Lankan Alliance Finance / IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

11h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

7h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty