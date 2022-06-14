LankaBangla’s brokerage clients to get free life insurance

Stocks

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

LankaBangla’s brokerage clients to get free life insurance

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 12:46 pm
Logo of LankaBangla Securities. Picture: Collected
Logo of LankaBangla Securities. Picture: Collected

LankaBangla Securities, the top stockbroker in the country, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chartered Life Insurance to offer free life insurance support to its clients.

For the first time in the local brokerage industry, LankaBangla Securities would provide life insurance coverage to all its beneficiary account holders having a certain amount of investments in the capital market, according to a press statement.

LankaBangla Securities will pay the premium on behalf of its clients and the insurer will pay insurance claims in case of death and permanent disability of any client.

After the pandemic, health care for the people has become a major concern. LankaBangla Securities and Chartered Life, earlier, stepped forward by issuing health cards for all the insured clients to get discounts in many listed hospitals and diagnostic centres for clients including family members.

LankaBangla Securities Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khandoker Saffat Reza, and Chartered Life CEO SM Ziaul Hoque signed the MoU on behalf of their respective firms.

Under the deal, both the organisations have also agreed to develop other insurance products linked to the capital market. 

 

LankaBangla Securities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

3h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more