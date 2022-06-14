LankaBangla’s brokerage clients to get free life insurance

LankaBangla Securities, the top stockbroker in the country, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chartered Life Insurance to offer free life insurance support to its clients.

For the first time in the local brokerage industry, LankaBangla Securities would provide life insurance coverage to all its beneficiary account holders having a certain amount of investments in the capital market, according to a press statement.

LankaBangla Securities will pay the premium on behalf of its clients and the insurer will pay insurance claims in case of death and permanent disability of any client.

After the pandemic, health care for the people has become a major concern. LankaBangla Securities and Chartered Life, earlier, stepped forward by issuing health cards for all the insured clients to get discounts in many listed hospitals and diagnostic centres for clients including family members.

LankaBangla Securities Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khandoker Saffat Reza, and Chartered Life CEO SM Ziaul Hoque signed the MoU on behalf of their respective firms.

Under the deal, both the organisations have also agreed to develop other insurance products linked to the capital market.