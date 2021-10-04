LankaBangla Securities retains top stockbroker spot

Stocks

The DSE's list for September put ICB Securities Trading Company in the second position  

LankaBangla Securities Ltd, the brokerage arm of LankaBangla Finance, has firmly held its position as the top stockbroker of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The premier bourse maintains the ranking each month based on how much trade a broker executes in terms of the value of transacted securities.

The DSE's list for September put ICB Securities Trading Company, the brokerage subsidiary of the state-owned Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, in the second position.  

IDLC Securities, a subsidiary of leading non-bank financial institution IDLC Finance, stood third.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, a subsidiary of Brac Bank Ltd, and City Brokerage, a wing of the City Bank, respectively, were in the fourth and fifth positions.

UCB Stock Brokerage, United Financial Trading Company, EBL Securities, Sheltech Brokerage, Bank Asia Securities, United Securities, MTB Securities, Unicap Securities, Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities, Mercantile Bank Securities, BD Sunlife Securities, and AB Securities were among the top 20 stockbrokers for the moth.

On the other hand, Islami Bank Securities remained at the top of the stock dealers' list for September.

United Securities and IDLC Securities stood second and third, respectively, as the most active stock dealers of the DSE.

Unlike brokers, stock dealers buy and sell securities with their own money. 

