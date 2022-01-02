LankaBangla Securities retains top broker in DSE, CSE

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LBSL), the brokerage arm of LankaBangla Finance, has retained the top position in 2021 in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The brokerage arm has held its position for 16 consecutive years in DSE and a total of five years in CSE, said a press release.

"This achievement belongs to our valued clients for having continuous faith and confidence in us and our services. Without the immense cooperation and support from our valued clients, it would not be possible for LankaBangla Securities to remain in the top position for a long period of time, "said Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, managing director of LankaBangla Capital Market Operations.

LBSL CEO Khandoker Saffat Reza said, "The company, as always, considers clients' satisfaction and safeguarding their investments as its top priority. To ensure interactive and contactless customer service, we have also invested duly in IT infrastructure."

LBSL has developed digital platforms, namely TradeXpress, LBSL Financial Portal and iBroker, to facilitate clients across the country and abroad in opening online BO accounts, executing online trades on both the DSE and CSE and gathering market updates and information.