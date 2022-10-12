LankaBangla Securities Limited trade treasury bonds in DSE, CSE

Trading of treasury bonds has started in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) from Tuesday (11 October).

Lankabangla completed this transaction on DSE and CSE, between LankaBangla Finance and its subsidiary LankaBangla Securities, according to DSE and CSE sources.

According to the sources, the buyer of the bonds in question is Lankabangla Securities Limited and its seller is Lankabangla Finance Limited.

The five-year bond is known as "TB5Y0125". It was traded at Tk105.19, said a press release.

In order to increase the product diversity in the capital market and develop the bond market, an initiative has been taken to start the trading of treasury bills and treasury bonds in stock exchange.

In continuation of this, treasury bond trading started in two stock exchanges of the country since Monday.