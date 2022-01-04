LankaBangla ranks 2021’s top broker in CSE

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LBSL), the brokerage arm of LankaBangla Finance, has retained the top broker position while Galaxy Capital as the top dealer in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) in 2021.

The ranking of top brokers is evaluated based on how much trade the brokers execute for their clients in terms of the market value of the securities.

The remaining stock dealers among the top five are— Be Rich, Multi Securities and Services, Kabir Securities, and EBL Securities, respectively, said the port-city bourse in a press statement.

The top 20 stock broker list for 2021 includes– ICB Securities Trading Company, Meenhar Securities, Eastern Shares and Securities, Island Securities, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, Sohel Securities, Mona Financial Consultancy and Securities, Prudential Capital, AB Securities, City Brokerage, Galaxy Capital, S R Capital, UCB Stock Brokerage, Remons Investment and Securities, and International Securities Company.

Whereas, the top 10 stock dealers are — Galaxy Capital, Prudential Capital, Sohel Securities, Islami Bank Securities, Eastern Shares and Securities, Far East Shares and Securities, EBL Securities, ISPI Securities, NBL Securities, and RAK Capital.