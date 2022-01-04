LankaBangla ranks 2021’s top broker in CSE

Stocks

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

LankaBangla ranks 2021’s top broker in CSE

Galaxy Capital ranks as the top dealer for 2021 in the CSE

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:05 pm
LankaBangla ranks 2021’s top broker in CSE

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LBSL), the brokerage arm of LankaBangla Finance, has retained the top broker position while Galaxy Capital as the top dealer in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) in 2021.

The ranking of top brokers is evaluated based on how much trade the brokers execute for their clients in terms of the market value of the securities.

The remaining stock dealers among the top five are— Be Rich, Multi Securities and Services, Kabir Securities, and EBL Securities, respectively, said the port-city bourse in a press statement.

The top 20 stock broker list for 2021 includes– ICB Securities Trading Company, Meenhar Securities, Eastern Shares and Securities, Island Securities, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, Sohel Securities, Mona Financial Consultancy and Securities, Prudential Capital, AB Securities, City Brokerage, Galaxy Capital, S R Capital, UCB Stock Brokerage, Remons Investment and Securities, and International Securities Company.

Whereas, the top 10 stock dealers are — Galaxy Capital, Prudential Capital, Sohel Securities, Islami Bank Securities, Eastern Shares and Securities, Far East Shares and Securities, EBL Securities, ISPI Securities, NBL Securities, and RAK Capital.

Top News

LankaBangla Finance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

10h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

11h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

12h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

6h | Videos
Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

6h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

6h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership