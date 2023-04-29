LankaBangla Finance's profit drops 49% in 2022

LankaBangla Finance Limited posted a 49% decline in its consolidated annual profits for the year 2022.

The consolidated net profit after taxes of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) stood at Tk66.14 crore in 2022, which was Tk130.59 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.21, which was Tk2.38 one year ago.

Its net asset value per share was Tk20.02 as of 2022.

LankaBangla Finance's board has also recommended a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022.

To approve the dividend and audited report of 2022, it set the annual general meeting on 21 June and the record date will be 23 May.

The company has three subsidiaries named – LankaBangla Securities, LankaBangla Investment, and LankaBangla Asset Management Company Limited.

LankaBangla is a major name in each of the intermediary industries as its brokerage arm is the top firm in terms of trade execution, while the merchant bank is also a leading name in investment banking, issue management, corporate advisory, and portfolio management.