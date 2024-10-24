LankaBangla Finance posts 71.79% profit growth in Jul-Sep

LankaBangla Finance PLC has reported a significant 71.79% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the July to September quarter of 2024.

During this period, the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) posted a consolidated net profit of Tk37.39 crore, up from Tk21.65 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk0.67, compared to Tk0.39 a year ago. As of the end of September 2024, its net asset value per share stood at Tk18.48.

The company's share price closed at Tk16.20 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today (24 October).

