LafargeHolcim's profit jumps over 100% in Jan-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:57 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Multinational cement manufacturer LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited's net profit jumped 102% in the first quarter of 2023.

During the period, its profit was Tk190.90 crore compared to Tk94.50 crore a year ago.

Also, the earnings per share stands at Tk1.64.

The company also registered a revenue growth of 37% to Tk854 crore.

Its Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Chowdhury said in a press release, "The first quarter's performance demonstrates the strength of our diverse product portfolio and strategic presence driven by innovative products, high-value solutions, digital footprint and new channels. We are also supporting our customers with sustainable waste management solutions through Geocycle." 

The CEO thanked all employees of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh along with the company's channel partners and stakeholders for the achievement. 

He also emphasised expansion of channels, aggregation of business, and adoption of new products and solutions given the current market trend.

