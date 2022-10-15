LafargeHolcim shines defying industry slowdown

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
15 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim shines defying industry slowdown

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
15 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 09:48 pm
LafargeHolcim shines defying industry slowdown

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited posted stellar year-on-year growth in its sales and profit in the July to September quarter despite the sluggish trends of the cement industry.

In the third quarter of 2022, the company's revenue increased by 24% to Tk572 crore, and profit rose by 21% to Tk114 crore, compared to the same period in 2021.

The Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association Vice President Md Shahidullah, who is also the managing director of Metrocem Cement, said the industry is selling less amount of cement nowadays due to high inflation and macroeconomic stresses that slowed down construction in projects and retail homebuilding.

Also, the import of raw materials dropped drastically in recent months, he added. 

Explaining the factors behind LafargeHolcim's profit growth, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Surana said, "Our new products and business channels gained traction. The innovation in digital aspects and development of new business segments also contributed strongly to our topline growth."

Following its pre-pandemic merger between Lafarge and Holcim in Bangladesh, the company launched two new Holcim branded products –"Holcim Water Protect" and "Holcim Shokti" – during the pandemic and the two together are making 5% of Holcim volume now, the CEO said.

LafargeHolcim also achieved the milestone of close to 10% volume from its new channel "Direct to Retail" where it directly delivers cement to retail customers, instead of selling through dealers.

Its online sales through some top-tier e-commerce, its own Facebook page, and a dedicated sales portal also helped the revenue growth.

The company has a unique edge of depending on its own sources of its core raw material limestone from the mines in Meghalaya, India that comes to its Chhatak, Sylhet factory through a conveyor belt.

This edge offers the company to avert freight charges and international raw material market volatility, while the profitability of its competitors mostly depends on these factors.

Hence, to best utilise its edge, LafargeHolcim is selling more and more of its less processed primary raw material in the form of aggregates that are being used in concrete mixes and giving the company a handsome profit margin.

In the first six months of 2022, profitable aggregates business contributed to 6% of the company revenue, which soared to 12% in the July-September period.

LafargeHolcim / LafargeHolcim Bangladesh / LafargeHolcim Cement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

9h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

12h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

7h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

50m | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

50m | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

3h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back