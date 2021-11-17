LafargeHolcim resumes business in aggregates since HC stay order

Stocks

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 09:50 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim resumes business in aggregates since HC stay order

Prior to the ministry’s order, a high powered government committee found the company was crushing aggregates at an unapproved facility in Chhatak, Sunamganj

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
LafargeHolcim resumes business in aggregates since HC stay order

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd has resumed its business of crushing and selling aggregates derived from imported lime stones coming from its Meghalaya mines.

On Tuesday, the High Court issued a one-month stay order on the Ministry of Industries letter of 16 September that asked the cement maker to stop crushing aggregates.

Prior to the ministry's order, a high powered government committee found the company was crushing aggregates at an unapproved facility in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

The ministry launched its investigation based on complaints from local aggregates crushers and merchants arguing that LafargeHolcim is doing  this business with an unfair advantage in taxes and duties.

The listed cement company began crushing and selling aggregates in January and following that, its profits began to increase.

Analysts said the aggregates business was contributing to around one-fifth of the company's revenue for the first nine months of 2020 and making at least one-third of the company's profits over the same period.

Following the news regarding the closure of LafargeHolcim's most profitable aggregates business, it stopped rallying in the Dhaka Stock Exchange and saw a sharp market correction.

In five weeks, its stock price dropped below Tk75 each from a six-year high of Tk107.

However, when the company filed its writ petition against the ministry order, its nine months earnings grew year-on-year, and also as there is a strong possibility of share transfer deals between the company's foreign sponsors and new investors, LafargeHolcim's stock has recovered somewhat in the last two weeks and closed at Tk81.9 per share on Wednesday.

The company posted Tk0.81 in earnings per share for the July-September quarter, which was Tk0.56 in the same quarter last year, excluding  earnings from the profitable business of aggregates.

Now, analysts are curious to see if LagargeHolcim's cement business can in the ongoing quarter, offset the lost aggregates revenue of more than a month.

Top News

Lafarge and Holcim Cement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

3h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

3h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

3h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records