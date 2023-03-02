LafargeHolcim holds board meeting today

The board of directors meeting of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday (2 March).

The board will consider, among others, audited financial statements of the company for the year that ended on 31 December 2022.

The company may recommend dividends for its shareholders for 2022.

From July to September 2022, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk0.98, which was Tk0.81 in the same period of the previous year.

The board of directors of the company declared a 15% interim cash dividend based on 6 months' financials for the period that ended on 30 June 2022.

It also recommended a 25% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.