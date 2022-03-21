LafargeHolcim approves 25% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim approves 25% cash dividend

It is the company’s highest dividend payout since its inception in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
The 24th AGM of LHBL was held online on Monday to secure shareholders’ approval of the proposed 25% cash dividend. Photo: Courtesy
The 24th AGM of LHBL was held online on Monday to secure shareholders’ approval of the proposed 25% cash dividend. Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) approved a 25% cash dividend for the year that ended on 31 December 2021.

The company's shareholders approved the dividend at the 24th annual general meeting (AGM) that was held on Monday via a digital platform, reads a press statement.

The dividend was proposed by the company's board on 31 January and is its highest dividend payout since its inception in Bangladesh.

LHBL's Chairman Christof Hässig presided over the AGM, where Chief Executive Officer Rajesh K Surana and other board members were present.

In 2021, the cement maker's sales increased by 27% year-on-year to Tk2,053 crore thanks to its aggregates business. However, currently, its aggregate production is suspended as per an order from the High Court.

Its profit jumped 64% to Tk388 crore.

Rajesh K Surana said in the press release that 2021 had been an unprecedented year for everyone with so many external challenges.

"We are happy to deliver another year with record top-line improvement by 27% and net profit improvement by a staggering 64%."

"We are moving into 2022 with the continued strong motivation and firmly on focus to achieve sustainable growth by further expanding our footprints in the building materials space as a unique solution and service provider," he added.

Top News

LafargeHolcim / cash dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

10h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

26m | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

1h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

2h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years