Kohinoor Chemical declares highest dividends in decades

Stocks

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:30 am

Related News

Kohinoor Chemical declares highest dividends in decades

Kohinoor Chemical, the country’s oldest chemical and cosmetics company, was founded in 1956

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:30 am
Kohinoor Chemical declares highest dividends in decades

Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Limited has announced a record dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24, declaring a 50% cash dividend and a 10% stock dividend for shareholders – the company's highest payout in decades.

This recommendation was approved at a board meeting on Tuesday, according to company sources.

Kohinoor had distributed a 40% cash and 10% stock dividend for FY23, and its highest previous payout was 35% cash and 15% stock dividend in FY21.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To approve the dividend and audited financial reports, Kohinoor Chemical has scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) for 17 December at 3pm, which will be held virtually. Shareholders eligible to attend the AGM must be recorded by 28 November.

In the last fiscal year (FY24), Kohinoor Chemical achieved a record net profit of Tk51 crore, a 35% increase from the previous year. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk15.12 in FY24, compared to Tk11.19 in the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, the company's net asset value per share reached Tk60.35, and its net operating cash flow per share improved to Tk28.67.

Listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange since 1988, Kohinoor Chemical's shares closed at Tk541.20 on Tuesday, down 1.53% from the previous session.

Of the company's total shares, sponsor-directors hold 50.57%, institutional investors own 13.74%, foreign investors hold 0.04%, and general shareholders account for 35.65%.

Kohinoor Chemical, the oldest and largest national manufacturer and marketer of soaps, cosmetics, and toiletries in Bangladesh, was founded in 1956. 

Following Bangladesh's independence, it operated as a government-owned entity under Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation until 1988.

Kohinoor Chemical / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

1h | Videos
Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

2h | Videos
Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

3h | Videos
Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

4h | Videos