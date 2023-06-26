Khulna Printing unresponsive to DSE query

Khulna Printing and Packaging Limited did not respond to the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) query letter regarding recent unusual share price hike of the company.

The DSE informed the investors about the company's activities on Monday through its website.

As per the DSE, Khulna Printing's share price jumped over 55% to Tk13.80 each from 14 May to till date.

Earlier, on 21 October 2021, the court ordered a freeze on bank accounts belonging to Khulna Printing's Chairman SM Amzad Hossain and all his companies, due to a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The company's factory has been shut down since then and SM Amzad Hossain has fled abroad.