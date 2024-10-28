Khulna Power shares jump 23.96% on 10% dividend declaration

Stocks

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:27 am

Related News

Khulna Power shares jump 23.96% on 10% dividend declaration

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:27 am
File Photo: TBS/Mumit M
File Photo: TBS/Mumit M

Following the 10% cash dividend declaration only for general shareholders for the last fiscal year, Khulna Power shares jumped by 23.96% in the first hour trading session on Monday as there was no circuit breaker on changing price in the first trading day following dividend announcement.

During the session, its share price gained by Tk2.30 to reach at Tk11.90 at the Dhaka bourse.

The company also said through the stock exchange that it shut down its two power plants as the government is not giving electricity demand to the plants in recent day s.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

​​​​

Top News

Khulna / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

40m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos