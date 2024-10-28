Khulna Power shares jump 23.96% on 10% dividend declaration

Following the 10% cash dividend declaration only for general shareholders for the last fiscal year, Khulna Power shares jumped by 23.96% in the first hour trading session on Monday as there was no circuit breaker on changing price in the first trading day following dividend announcement.

During the session, its share price gained by Tk2.30 to reach at Tk11.90 at the Dhaka bourse.

The company also said through the stock exchange that it shut down its two power plants as the government is not giving electricity demand to the plants in recent day s.

