Khairul Bashar Abu Taher joins Dhaka bourse as CRO

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 08:56 pm

Dhaka bourse CRO Khairul Bashar Abu Taher. Photo: Collected.
Investment banker Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammad joined the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as the new Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) on Sunday.

On 23 March this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the bourse's decision to appoint him as the new CRO.

CRO leads the regulatory affairs division of the bourses. Surveillance, monitoring and compliance, investigation and enforcement, listing affairs, investor complaints arbitration and litigation, corporate governance, and financial reporting compliance departments are under the regulatory affairs division of the DSE.

Khairul Bashar was the chief executive officer of the merchant bank MTB Capital before joining DSE. He was also a former deputy director of BSEC.

Graduating in Finance from the University of Dhaka in the early 1990s, Bashar began his career at Standard Chartered in corporate banking. Following his MBA from the University of Hull, UK, he joined the then Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a deputy director in 1998.

In 2001, Bashar left for Canada to work for TD Bank Financial Group there. While leading the Mutual Fund Operations team at TD, he achieved a Canadian postgraduate diploma in Financial Services Compliance Administration and the Canadian Securities Institute license for selling financial products.

In 2010, he returned home to serve EC Securities as the chief operations officer. The next year, Bashar became the founding CEO of the merchant banking wing of the Mutual Trust Bank.

