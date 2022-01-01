KDS Accessories to invest Tk4.4cr to boost capacity

Stocks

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

KDS Accessories to invest Tk4.4cr to boost capacity

KDS generates over Tk220 crore in annual revenue to make a net profit of Tk15 crore 

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:06 pm
KDS Accessories to invest Tk4.4cr to boost capacity

KDS Accessories Ltd has decided to invest Tk4.4 crores to add new machines and do needed repair work in its plants to boost the production capacity.

If utilised fully, the extended capacity and improved productivity would add Tk10 crore to its annual revenue, the company informed its shareholders.

The garment accessories manufacturer said it would invest TK1.61 crores to replace machine parts for its packaging board plant in Chattogram, which would increase efficiency and productivity.

It will also invest Tk2.1 crore in its button unit for adding another six tuning machines, two centrifugal casting machines and water polishing machines along with standard spare parts.

Tk68 lakh will be invested to add 20 sets of braiding machines for its existing elastics and narrow fabrics unit that will increase overall efficiency and productivity.

The addition and replacement would increase the company's annual manufacturing capacity by nine lakh pieces of cartons, 1.3 lakh pieces of CG button, 96 lakh yards of drawcord and drawstring.

KDS Accessories has two manufacturing facilities – one in Chattogram and the other in Gazipur.

Listed in 2015, KDS Accessories now generates over Tk220 crore in annual revenue to make a net profit of Tk15 crore.

Its earnings per share have been consistently hovering around Tk2.2 since its listing in the capital market, while the net asset value per share has also been maintained at around Tk25.

KDS shares closed at Tk70 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange at the end of 2021.

Top News

KDS Accessories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

11h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

12h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

13h | Panorama
Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Globally new year celebration

Globally new year celebration

18m | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

28m | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

1h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity