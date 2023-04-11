Kay & Que's profit declines by 76%

The profit of Kay & Que (Bangladesh) Limited has declined by 76% from January to March of the current fiscal year owing to a decrease in stone and CNG sales of the company.

From January to March 2023, the net profit of the company stood at Tk5.66 lakh, which was Tk24 lakh in the same period the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share was Tk0.11, which was Tk0.46 from one year ago.

From July to March period 2023, its EPS stood at Tk0.36, which was Tk0.69 from one year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company has decided to increase its paid-up capital from Tk5.15 crore to Tk6.86 crore as per the Scheme of Amalgamation duly approved by the Hon'ble High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh subject to necessary filing before the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company shall issue 1,708,275 new ordinary shares of Tk10 each in favour of the existing shareholders of MultiSourcing Limited, an ICT-based firm, with the hope that income from the ICT wing will boost the company's overall profit performance which will subsequently make a positive impact on the shareholders' interest.

The last trading of the share price of the company on the stock exchange stood at Tk223.40 till 10:55am.