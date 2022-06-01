Kattali Textile’s profit rises 17% in nine months

Kattali Textile Limited – a manufacturer and exporter of garments products – has reported a 17% increase in profit during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

But in the third quarter through March this year, its profit fell 31% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

According to its stock exchange filings, in the July-March period, its earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk1.05, an increase from Tk0.90 at the same time of fiscal 2020-21.

The company said its EPS increased due to huge efficiency at cost of goods sold and operating expenditure.

In the January-March period, its EPS declined to Tk0.20 against Tk0.29 in the same period of FY21.

Kattali Textile got listed on local stock exchanges in 2018.

In FY21, the company reported a profit of Tk6 crore, a 61% fall from the previous year.

It paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for FY21.