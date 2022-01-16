JMI Hospital’s cut-off price set at Tk25

Stocks

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

JMI Hospital’s cut-off price set at Tk25

Qualified and institutional investors will buy 25% of JMI shares at the cut-off price

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:29 pm
JMI Hospital’s cut-off price set at Tk25

The cut-off price per share of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd has been fixed at Tk25 through electronic bidding.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday disclosed the cut-off price through the electronic subscription system (ESS) of Bangladesh.

Qualified and institutional investors including mutual funds will buy 25% of the company's shares at the cut-off price.

Meanwhile, individual investors will be able to purchase the remaining shares at Tk20 per share, i.e., at a 20% discount on the cut-off price.

The cut-off price is the price at which institutional investors get all the primary shares allocated for them in an initial public offering (IPO) under the book building method.

The company's electronic bidding under the book building method took place for 72 hours – from 5pm on 9 January to 5pm on 12 January.

During this period, 385 institutional and eligible investors offered to buy the company's shares at a range of rates. Most bids were received for Tk25.

The highest bidding price was Tk25, while the lowest was Tk16.

The company will collect Tk75 crore from investors, primarily for purchasing land and machinery, and for loan repayment.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd has a trading and distribution business of other medical instruments. 

The company had earlier applied to the BSEC for IPO. But in July 2020, the commission rejected the application as the company failed to comply with the regulatory requirements.

Besides, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) invested Tk81 crore as a placement share in JMI, which was bought at a premium.

But ICB Capital Management Ltd was also the issue manager of the company, along with Janata Capital and Investment Limited.

According to the law, an issue manager cannot hold shares in its issuer company.

Now, only Janata Capital and Investment Limited is working as the issue manager of the company.

On 30 June 2020, the net asset value per share of the company was Tk27.78 without revaluation and Tk29.99 after revaluation. 

Five years' weighted average earnings per share of the company stood at Tk2.42. Its paid-up capital is Tk90 crore.

The company will not be able to approve inter-company loans. 

Besides, it can neither recommend nor approve nor distribute any dividend before getting listed on the stock market.

Top News

JMI Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike