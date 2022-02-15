JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing IPO applications to start 27 Feb

The initial public offering (IPO) application of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited, a leading company in the medical equipment sector will start on 27 February.

JMI received approval in the 799th meeting of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Tk75 crore capital through book building method from the stock market.

The company's IPO subscription run will continue till 3 March.

Only those general investors who have a minimum investment of Tk20,000 till 18 February can apply for the company's IPO subscription, reads a press release.

Earlier, the bidding for JMI Hospital shares was held 9-12 January.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) had set the cut-off price of Tk25 for the sale of shares to eligible investors through the auction.

Officials said the shares would be sold to general investors at 20% less than the cut-off price in accordance with the rules of the book-building method.

The company will raise some Tk52.94 crore from the general investors by selling 2.64 crore shares priced at Tk20.