JMI Hospital Requisite to invest Tk8cr in specialised hospital 

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd — a publicly listed joint venture enterprise with Republic Korea — has decided to invest Tk8 crore in its subsidiary JMI Specialized Hospital Limited.

The investment decision made in its board of directors meeting held on Wednesday (23 October), according to company.

In the board meeting, the company, which got listed on the bourses in 2022, has decided to pay 10% cash dividend only for the general shareholders for 2023-24 fiscal. It paid a 5% cash dividend for its shareholders for FY23.

As per the recommendation, the general shareholders, who owns 67.7% stake or 8.48 crore shares of the company, will receive Tk8.48 crore as dividend. Sponsor-directors with 32.30% stake will not receive any dividends.

The company reported a profit of Tk29.31 crore at the end of FY24, which is slightly decline from Tk30.23 crore in the previous fiscal year, according to its financials.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.34 for FY24, net asset value (NAV) per share at Tk33.95, and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) at Tk2.36, which was Tk2.41, Tk32.12 and Tk3.70 respectively in FY23.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the share prices of JMI Hospital Requisite on Wednesday declined by 3.35% to Tk48.80 each.

The company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 23 January 2025. To determine the eligible shareholders, the record date has been set for 26 November. The venue of the AGM will be disclosed later.

JMI Hospital Requisite is a leading manufacturer of various medical devices and their components in Bangladesh. Its journey began in 2008 with the establishment of a joint venture in South Korea, according to its website.

It manufactures a wide range of products, including molds, semi-finished, and finished components such as IV cannula, bulk needle, blister film, infusion set components, blood transfusion set, urine drainage bag, and scalp vein set.