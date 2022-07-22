JMI Hospital being added to DSEX

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is going to add JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing to the DSEX - the bourse's broad based index - as the newly listed firm meets all the eligibility criteria to be part of the major index.

The premier bourse does not include new firms in the DSEX right after their debut. Instead, it adds new companies to the broad index once a quarter, based on the indexing method.

In a statement, the DSE also informed about half yearly changes in its blue-chip index, DS30.

Pubali Bank is being included in the DS30, while IFIC Bank is being dropped from the list.

The rebalancing is done as per criteria set by the S&P Dow Jones Indices and the changes are going to be effective from Sunday, 24 July.

The new DS30 list will have British American Tobacco (Bangladesh), BBS Cables, Beacon Pharma, Beximco Ltd, Brac Bank, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, BSRM Ltd, Beximco Pharma, City Bank, Delta Life, Eastern Bank, Fortune, Grameenphone, GPH Ispat, IDLC Finance, Islami Bank, LankaBangla Finance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Meghna Petroleum, Olympic Industries, Orion Pharma, Power Grid, Renata, Robi Axiata, Singer Bangladesh, Square Pharma, Summit Power, Titas Gas, United Power, and Pubali Bank.