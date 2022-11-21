Jamuna Bank to set up exchange house in Spain

Stocks

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank to set up exchange house in Spain

The new exchange house will be established under the name of Jamuna Money Transfer SL

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:36 pm
Jamuna Bank to set up exchange house in Spain

Jamuna Bank, which is listed on local stock exchanges, will set up an exchange house in Spain for transferring remittances to Bangladesh through the banking channel.

To establish the exchange house, the private sector lender has already obtained approval from the Bangladesh Bank and the respective regulators of Spain.

The new exchange house will be established under the name of Jamuna Money Transfer SL with paid-up capital of 125,000 euros. It will be a full subsidiary of Jamuna Bank.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Jamuna Bank, told The Business Standard, after the Middle East, Europe hosts the highest number of Bangladeshis.

"Remittances are increasing from there. And we are having an exchange house in Spain to send this remittance to the country through banking channels," he added.

He also said that other Bangladeshi banks have exchange houses in Europe. But most of them are in England. Some are in Italy. And Jamuna Bank is probably the first bank to set up an exchange house in Spain.

As for the reason for choosing Spain, he said, "Initially, we wanted to do it in Germany. But there are complications in meeting regulatory requirements. In that case, it is very easy to fulfil these requirements in Spain."

Moreover, if a bank has an exchange house in any European country, it can provide services to all the countries there. Spain is in an advantageous position in that regard, he added.

Mirza Elias said expatriates earlier used to send remittances through companies like Western Union or MoneyGram.

"Without bringing remittance through these institutions, now banks are interested in doing this work themselves. So many banks have applied for setting up exchange houses in Europe. Because there is good business around this remittance," he added.

According to the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit, at the end of November 2021, some 4.85 lakh migrant workers went to Europe for employment.

According to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the number is currently more than 5 lakh. And the number of Bangladeshis going illegally is not small, the ministry said.

England hosts the largest number of Bangladeshis among European countries. It is followed by Italy, France and Germany.

According to sources in the Bangladesh Bank, $875.41 million in remittances came from Europe in the July-September quarter of this year, which is 20% higher than the same period of the previous year.

The total remittance received from European countries in fiscal 2021-22 was $3,176.93 million. A review of the Bangladesh Bank data shows that remittances from Europe have increased by 135% in the last five years.

According to sources, expatriates can easily send remittances through banking channels for a fixed fee or charge and receive 2.50% cash incentives against their remittances.

The earnings per share (EPS) of Jamuna Bank was Tk4.06 at the end of the January-September period of 2022, which was Tk3.87 in the same period of the previous year.

And on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the bank's shares were traded at Tk21.30 on Monday.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

14h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

3h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

4h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

5h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'