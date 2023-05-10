Jamuna Bank posts 3% profit growth in Jan- Mar

Jamuna Bank Limited posted a 3% year-on-year profit growth in the January to March quarter of 2023 owning to an increase in net interest income as well as investment income.

The private sector lender made a consolidated net profit of Tk133.36 crore for the first three months of this year, which was Tk128.87 crore in the same period of the previous year.

From January to March quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.78, which was Tk1.72 one year ago.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk27.56 at end of the March, while its net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk26.34.

The bank recommended a 17.50% cash and 8.50% stock dividend for its shareholders for the year ended 2022.

The shares price of Jamuna Bank stood at Tk22.60 on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) till 12.05 pm.