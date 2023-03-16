Jamuna Bank to buy land at Tk137.50 crore

Stocks

16 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:38 pm

Jamuna Bank Ltd's board of directors has decided to purchase a 110 katha land at Dumni, Khilkhet area of the capital, according to a regulatory filing by the bank at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The land to be bought from China Bangla Agro Feeds would cost the bank Tk137.5 crore without registration and other related expenses.

However, the purchase plan is subject to obtaining necessary approval from the relevant regulators, said the bank.

Jamuna Bank shares having a face value of Tk10 were stuck at the floor price of Tk21.3 apiece on the DSE on Thursday.

In the first nine months of 2022 the bank reported consolidated earnings per share of Tk4.06, which was Tk3.87 over the same period of the previous year.

At the end of September, Jamuna Bank's consolidated net asset value per share stood at Tk28.93.

Consolidated figures include those of all the subsidiary companies. 

