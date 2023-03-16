Jamuna Bank to buy land for head office extension

Jamuna Bank Limited is going to purchase 110 kathas of land for Tk137.50 crore to expand its head office at Khilkhet, Dhaka.



Listed on the local bourses in 2006, the private sector lender will now require approval from the Bangladesh Bank to buy the land from

China Bangla Agro Feeds Ltd, a private feed producer.

Seeking anonymity, a senior official of the bank said it is headquartered in two multi-storey buildings, and one of them is rented. Now it wants to shift its offices to its own building.

The head office is currently situated at Jamuna Bank Tower in Gulshan-1, and the head office (extension) is situated at MHB Bhaban in Mohakhali.

In the January-September period of 2022, the net investment income of the lender stood at Tk486.73 crore, an increase from Tk398.53 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the period, its net profit stood at Tk303.96 crore, up from Tk290 crore in the previous year.

Its earnings per share were Tk4.06 and its net asset value per share was Tk28.93.

As of 28 February 2023, of its total shares, sponsors and directors held 46.29%; institutional, foreign, and general investors held 6.19%, 0.45%, and 47.07%, respectively.

The last share trading price of the company was Tk21.30 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Thursday.

