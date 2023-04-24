It will be tough to lose money in many undervalued stocks: Former DSE director

Defying the challenges brought by the pandemic, war and macroeconomic issues, 40-50% listed firms are performing well. Many of them are paying lucrative dividends and still their stocks are trading lower than the logical levels, observes Minhaz Mannan Emon, managing director of brokerage firm BLI Securities.

"It will be tough to lose money in such stocks if someone buys them now and holds onto over the next two-three years," said Emon, also a former director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

"We, who have already invested, are in pain due to the bearish market condition and the floor prices," he said in a recent interview with TBS.

However, those who want to pour fresh money, have significant potential to make money from the good stocks as long as they don't chase rumors and action of market manipulators for quick gains, said the man who started his stock investment just after his 12th grade, some 26 years ago.

Instead of taking college or university undergraduate classes, he went for chartered accountancy in 1990, completed the article studies in four years and again moved towards the stock market instead of preparing to practice professional auditing.

Starting with a Chattogram Stock Exchange membership in the mid-1990s, he ascended to take the helm of the DSE member firm he represents now, on top of the fact that he successfully fulfilled his dream for affluence.

"Stock market is a place that offers enormous opportunity to grow one's wealth through long-term investing and we, from the market, collectively failed to convey the true message to the people," he said, adding that this was why the stock market seemed to be rolling back over decades.

"It is unfortunate that the market turnover shrunk to Tk300 crore a day in 2023, while the bourse of Dhaka saw Tk3,000 crore trading more than a decade ago," Emon expressed his frustration.

Also, the poor supply of quality stocks is a source of dissatisfaction for him, like all others in the market.

"We have long been talking about bringing good companies in the stock market, but nothing worked," he said, pointing at so many underperforming firms that went public over the last decade.

"Good stocks bring good investors, while junk stocks attract dirty players."

He promotes analysing listed firms through their financial statements as physically visiting all the companies is not an option for stock investors.

"You have to study the balance sheet to learn about a firm's assets and liabilities, what they have or not, and what is the actual worth of the company," suggests Emon.

"When their stock price goes significantly lower than the net asset value, just look for earnings stability and dividend consistency," he added.

"Then, you don't even need to find a super profit growth to find a good stock entry in the current market condition."

In explanation he said, dollar appreciation and inflation is pushing the good listed firms' asset values higher and that would not escape rational investors' eyes.

The market will once again move higher leaving bad times behind, and his conservative patient investment style will always have a potential to generate 30-50% return in two to three years, believes Emon.

However, he discourages leveraged investments through using margin loans as it demands additional tasks of stronger risk management and market timing, while leverage also creates a risk of faster capital erosion during market adversities.

Minhaz Mannan Emon is the Managing Director of BLI Securities