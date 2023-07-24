Islamic Finance incurrs loss in April-June

Islamic Finance incurrs loss in April-June

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited incurred a loss in the April-June quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, its loss per share was Tk0.04 while its earnings per share was Tk0.32 a year ago at the same time.

Due to the second quarter loss, its earnings per share dropped by 97% to Tk0.02 compared to last year.

The non-bank financial institution said in its statement filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), earnings per share has been decreased due to an increase in provision and profit suspense against default investment.

Besides, its net asset value per share stood at Tk14.09 at the end of the first half of this year, which was Tk14.88 a year ago at the same time.

On Monday (24 July), the Shariah-based lender's shares were being traded on the floor price at Tk19.70 each at the DSE.

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL)

