Islami Bank's Tk256cr shares traded at DSE on Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 10:43 pm

Islami Bank&#039;s Tk256cr shares traded at DSE on Wednesday

The shares of Islami Bank Bangladesh, the largest private sector lender in the country, worth Tk256 crore were traded at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) through the block market on Wednesday.

Fuelled by the large block trade, the DSE's overall turnover soared by over 89% to Tk645 crore, marking a significant increase from the previous trading session.

Islami Bank share transactions contributed around 40% to the total DSE turnover.

According to the DSE website, a total of 7.87 crore shares were traded at Tk32.6 each.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index of the DSE managed to stay afloat in green territory for two consecutive sessions owing to investors' continued chase for particular issues that they perceived as lucrative, along with marginal price appreciation in selective large-cap scrips.

The DSEX, the broad index of the DSE, advanced by 8.4 points and settled at 6,258.

EBL Securities, in its daily market commentary, said the market remained upbeat for the majority of today's session, as buyers were slightly in a more dominant position than sellers since investors continued to take positions in sector-specific issues surrounding the ongoing corporate earnings declarations for the recently ended quarter.

However, overall investment appetite remained subdued due to a bleak macroeconomic environment and mounting political tensions ahead of the national election, according to the report.

