Islami Bank’s profit declines in June quarter

Stocks

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 11:14 pm

Related News

Islami Bank’s profit declines in June quarter

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 11:14 pm
Islami Bank’s profit declines in June quarter

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited reported a 2.3% decline in profits in the April to June quarter of 2022.

During the period, the bank's consolidated net profit stood at Tk255 crore, which was Tk261 crore in the same quarter of 2021.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.58, which was Tk1.61 in the same period of 2021.

However, from January to June, the private sector lender's consolidated net profit increased to Tk339 crore, from Tk335 crore in the same six months of 2021.

During the period, its consolidated EPS was Tk2.10, which was Tk2.08 in the previous year.

The bank's solo profit increased year-on-year in both quarters.

As of 30 June 2022, its net asset value per share stood at Tk41.73.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is a joint venture public limited bank engaged in Shariah-based commercial banking.

It has a total of 375 branches, 196 sub-branches, and 2,306 agent outlets in Bangladesh.

It was established in 1983 as the first Islamic bank in South East Asia.

The current paid-up capital of the bank is Tk1,610 crore.

The last trading share price at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk33 on Wednesday.

As of 30 June this year, sponsors and directors jointly held 55.08%, institutions 13.55%, foreign investors 20.58%, and general investors 10.79% of the bank shares. 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / Stock / profit drop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership