Islami Bank’s profit declines in June quarter

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited reported a 2.3% decline in profits in the April to June quarter of 2022.

During the period, the bank's consolidated net profit stood at Tk255 crore, which was Tk261 crore in the same quarter of 2021.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.58, which was Tk1.61 in the same period of 2021.

However, from January to June, the private sector lender's consolidated net profit increased to Tk339 crore, from Tk335 crore in the same six months of 2021.

During the period, its consolidated EPS was Tk2.10, which was Tk2.08 in the previous year.

The bank's solo profit increased year-on-year in both quarters.

As of 30 June 2022, its net asset value per share stood at Tk41.73.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is a joint venture public limited bank engaged in Shariah-based commercial banking.

It has a total of 375 branches, 196 sub-branches, and 2,306 agent outlets in Bangladesh.

It was established in 1983 as the first Islamic bank in South East Asia.

The current paid-up capital of the bank is Tk1,610 crore.

The last trading share price at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk33 on Wednesday.

As of 30 June this year, sponsors and directors jointly held 55.08%, institutions 13.55%, foreign investors 20.58%, and general investors 10.79% of the bank shares.