Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is suffering severe net operating cash crisis as its depositors withdrew Tk17,783 crore in 2022.

During the year, the bank invested Tk11,430 crore for the customers.

As a result, its net operating cash flow per share dropped by Tk97.11 in 2022 compared to the previous year.

At the end of 2022, its net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk55.68 negative.

Islami Bank published its audited financial statement for 2022 after a board meeting held on Thursday, sources confirmed.

The bank said in the statement, it has Tk23,429 crore as cash and cash equivalents.

However, its profit increased by 28% to Tk616 crore in 2022 than the previous year.

In the last year, its earnings per share was Tk3.84, which was Tk2.99 a year ago.

The bank also declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022.

Last year, the bank faced tough times due to severe anomalies raised to disburse large loans. As a result, distrust has raisen in the depositors as they were not feeling safe with the bank.