Islami Bank in DSE's weekly gainers' list

Stocks

Islami Bank in DSE&#039;s weekly gainers&#039; list

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) – one of the leading banks in the country that recently came under fire due to lending irregularities and liquidity crisis – have been included in the weekly gainers' list of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to DSE, the shariah based bank secured the ninth spot in the top ten gainers list for the last week with a 0.61% share price hike. 

At the end of the last week, its share price closed at Tk33.40. Throughout the week, its shares turnover value was Tk1.64 crore.

Besides, ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund was the top gainer in the list as its unit price jumped by 20% throughout the last week.

Rupali Life Insurance and Monno Agro secured second and third places respectively in the list.

