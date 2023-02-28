IPDC profits grow for 10th straight year

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:26 pm

In a display of stellar performance, IPDC Finance has posted profit growth for the tenth consecutive year.

In 2022, the first non-bank financial institution (NBFI) of the country logged Tk90 crore in net profit after taxes, which was 2.27% higher than that of the previous year, double that of five years ago, and nearly nine times that of 2011.

IPDC's 2022 performance might take NBFI investors by surprise, as even many bigger players in the industry were struggling to cope with crises stemming from money market liquidity and higher rates, borrowers' hard times, weak taka, a declining stock market, and many others.

"We had our maximum preparation to face the tough time even before the Ukraine war broke out," said IPDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mominul Islam.

In 2021, the finance company maintained a buffer of around Tk50 crore as it made more provisions than the regulatory requirement and also did not count some of the receivable interest, instead charging it in suspense accounts, he added.

Otherwise, the 2021 profits could be higher, and they would fall in 2022.

The lending market's recovery from the pandemic fallout was hampered further in 2022.

"2022 was not a year of continuing the previous growth and profitability, but we conservatively managed the annual performance," said Islam.

IPDC reduced its short-term funds and focused on more stable long-term funds, including refinancing funds, while the cost of borrowing went down 150 basis points over the year on average.

It resulted in a 2.1% decline in its total deposits in a year, while its loan portfolio grew by 4.4% to over Tk6,810 crore.

Lower operating income, higher expenses, and classified loans increasing to 4.14% from 3.15% – all were negative factors in 2022, the CEO added.

Still, the IPDC board recommended 10% cash dividends for 2022.

