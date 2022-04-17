IPDC Finance declares 12% cash dividend

Stocks

IPDC Finance declares 12% cash dividend

IPDC Finance Ltd has declared a 12% cash dividend for its shareholders at the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

The meeting was virtually attended by a large number of shareholders with IPDC Chairman Kazi Mahmood Sattar in the chair, reads a press release. 

The attendees also included other directors who were nominated by Brac, Ayesha Abed Foundation, Bluechip Securities Limited and Government of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh. 

Amongst others, the meeting was also attended by Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Company Secretary Samiul Hashim, Chief Financial Officer Fahmida Khan, and other senior officials of the Management Committee of IPDC Finance Ltd.

