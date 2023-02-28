IPDC Finance declares 10% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:49 am

Related News

IPDC Finance declares 10% cash dividend

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:49 am
IPDC Finance declares 10% cash dividend

IPDC Finance Ltd has declared a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year that ended on 31 December 2022. The figure was 12% the previous year.

The dividend payout was recommended at the company's recently held board of directors meeting.

However, final approval of the recommended amount will come during a virtual AGM scheduled for 27 April, said the company in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday.

The company has reported EPS of Tk2.43 and NAV per share of Tk18.33 with revaluation during the period. In 2021, its EPS was Tk2.37 while NAV per share was Tk17.12 with revaluation.

The record date for the distribution of the declared dividend among the shareholders has been fixed 21 March.

There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today (28 February) following its corporate declaration.

According to IPDC's disclosure, its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) become negative at Tk11.26 for the year ended on 31 December 2022. 

Addressing the reasons for the deviation in Net Operating Cash Flow Per Share (NOCFPS), IPDC said, "Cash outflow for loans disbursements was higher against negative cash flow from deposits resulting in negative cash flow from operating activities. Loans/leases and advances were grown as well as deposits experienced degrowth. 

"Surplus liquidity of 2021 was utilised in 2022 for disbursement of loans and advances. However, overall cash position in 2022 was positive."
 

Top News

IPDC Finance / stocks / share market / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

3h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

1h | Habitat
At the university level, visually impaired students face problems due to a lack of braille books. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A shot in the dark

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

16h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion