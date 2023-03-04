Investors suffer more loss by holding shares of Islami Commercial Insurance

Investors lost their highest capital by holding shares of Islami Commercial Insurance as its shares price dropped by 11% in the last week at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The newly listed general insurer became the top loser in the outgoing week, which was followed by International Leasing, Union Capital and Premier Leasing.

Islami Commercial Insurance was closed at Tk31.80 each at the end of the last week at the DSE.

It started trading on the DSE from 18 December last year at a face value of Tk10 each. After that its share price jumped over 360% till 8 January. Then the share price started falling and till last week the share price dropped by 31%.
 

