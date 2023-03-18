Investors suffer 16% loss from Bangladesh General Insurance shares

Stocks

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

Investors suffer 16% loss from Bangladesh General Insurance shares

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:23 pm
Investors suffer 16% loss from Bangladesh General Insurance shares

Investors lost their highest capital by holding shares of the Bangladesh General Insurance Company as its shares price dropped by 16% to Tk54.20 in the last week at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The general insurer became the top loser in the outgoing week, which was followed by Metro Spinning, Legacy Footwear, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Apex Foods, Intech Limited, Pragati Life Insurance, Orion Infusion, Dominage Steel and Islami Commercial Insurance.

Top News

Stock / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh General Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

4h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

4h | Tech
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT-4 released: What will it be like to grow up with AI?

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Once there had been an evening stock market in Motijheel

Once there had been an evening stock market in Motijheel

1h | TBS Markets
Patrokhola’s Unified cemetery of Hindus, Muslims and Christians

Patrokhola’s Unified cemetery of Hindus, Muslims and Christians

2h | TBS Stories
Collecting vintage and sports cars is a passion for Shahed

Collecting vintage and sports cars is a passion for Shahed

3h | TBS Stories
Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body