Investors suffer 16% loss from Bangladesh General Insurance shares

Investors lost their highest capital by holding shares of the Bangladesh General Insurance Company as its shares price dropped by 16% to Tk54.20 in the last week at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The general insurer became the top loser in the outgoing week, which was followed by Metro Spinning, Legacy Footwear, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Apex Foods, Intech Limited, Pragati Life Insurance, Orion Infusion, Dominage Steel and Islami Commercial Insurance.