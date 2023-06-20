Investors receive Premier Bank stock dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:50 am

Related News

Investors receive Premier Bank stock dividend

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Investors receive Premier Bank stock dividend

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) credited bonus shares of Premier Bank to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors on Tuesday.

On 2 May, the private sector lender recommended a 20% dividend – 12.50% cash and 7.50% stock – for its shareholders for 2022.

During the year, the consolidated earnings per share of the company stood at Tk3.42, which was Tk2.86 in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2023, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk0.64 up from Tk0.59 compared to the same period of the previous year.   

The share price of the company stood at Tk12.80  each on the trading floor of the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday.

Top News

Premier Bank / Dividend payouts / dividend / Premier Bank Limited / stock dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

2h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

1h | Panorama
Alex Soros could lead the way, with a strategy that unites rather than divides his nation. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Soros's billions can unite the climate fight

1h | Panorama
Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

14h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

17h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

18h | TBS World
How to handle loneliness

How to handle loneliness

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline