Investors receive Premier Bank stock dividend

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) credited bonus shares of Premier Bank to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors on Tuesday.

On 2 May, the private sector lender recommended a 20% dividend – 12.50% cash and 7.50% stock – for its shareholders for 2022.

During the year, the consolidated earnings per share of the company stood at Tk3.42, which was Tk2.86 in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2023, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk0.64 up from Tk0.59 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The share price of the company stood at Tk12.80 each on the trading floor of the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday.