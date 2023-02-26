Investors present 12-point demand to bring stability in capital market

Small investors of the stock market formed a human chain to press home their 12-point demand to resolve the ongoing instability in the capital market.

Under the banner of Bangladesh Capital Market Investors Association (BCIA), the programme was held in front of the old building of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in Motijheel of the capital on Sunday (26 February).

The main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, fell by 23 points and stood at 6,182 points on Sunday.

Only 4 shares' price rose and the total turnover was only Tk231 crore.

Speaking at the event, BCIA General Secretary Kazi Abdur Razzak said, "We want to draw the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the ongoing unrest in the country's capital market."

"We are presenting a 12-point demand while keeping our trust in Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. These demands will be submitted to the prime minister's office in the form of a memorandum," he added.