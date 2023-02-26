Investors present 12-point demand to bring stability in capital market

Stocks

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 04:54 pm

Related News

Investors present 12-point demand to bring stability in capital market

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 04:54 pm
Investors present 12-point demand to bring stability in capital market

Small investors of the stock market formed a human chain to press home their 12-point demand to resolve the ongoing instability in the capital market.

Under the banner of Bangladesh Capital Market Investors Association (BCIA), the programme was held in front of the old building of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in Motijheel of the capital on Sunday (26 February).

The main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, fell by 23 points and stood at 6,182 points on Sunday.

Only 4 shares' price rose and the total turnover was only Tk231 crore.

Speaking at the event, BCIA General Secretary Kazi Abdur Razzak said, "We want to draw the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the ongoing unrest in the country's capital market."

"We are presenting a 12-point demand while keeping our trust in Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. These demands will be submitted to the prime minister's office in the form of a memorandum," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Stock Market / share market / investors / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

7h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

9h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

10h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

2h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter