Investors’ buying spree pulls DSEX by 2%

Stocks

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 03:30 pm

Related News

Investors’ buying spree pulls DSEX by 2%

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Investors’ buying spree pulls DSEX by 2%

The buying appetite of the investors has pushed DSEX up by 2% as most of the stocks have been at a low-cost level due to consecutive falls in the recent past.

On Sunday, DSEX, benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 131 points to reach 6,369 and the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's all share price index CASPI rose 367 points to 18,647.

During the session, some 342 companies' share prices increased on the DSE trading floor, while 25 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, heavy market participation increased the daily turnover which jumped by 55% to Tk833.61 crore.

Non-bank financial institutions dominated the daily turnover chart, where three companies in the sector grabbed positions on the table. Beximco Limited secured the top position on the list.

IPDC Finance was the top gainer today at the DSE, while Prime Insurance had the worst traded shares on the day.

Top News

DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / DSE / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

1h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

6h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

7h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh