Investors’ buying spree pulls DSEX by 2%

The buying appetite of the investors has pushed DSEX up by 2% as most of the stocks have been at a low-cost level due to consecutive falls in the recent past.

On Sunday, DSEX, benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 131 points to reach 6,369 and the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's all share price index CASPI rose 367 points to 18,647.

During the session, some 342 companies' share prices increased on the DSE trading floor, while 25 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, heavy market participation increased the daily turnover which jumped by 55% to Tk833.61 crore.

Non-bank financial institutions dominated the daily turnover chart, where three companies in the sector grabbed positions on the table. Beximco Limited secured the top position on the list.

IPDC Finance was the top gainer today at the DSE, while Prime Insurance had the worst traded shares on the day.