Investors buying spree boost indices on Monday

The indices of both stock exchanges surged on Monday (26 June) as investors poured money into the selective shares such as life insurance and low-cap stocks.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 18 points to reach 6,344 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 27 points to 18,698.

The turnover value of the DSE also rose over 20% from the previous day and stood at Tk770 crore.

Out of the total scrips that were traded, 128 advanced, 46 declined and 200 remained unchanged.