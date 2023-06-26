Investors buying spree boost indices on Monday

Stocks

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 02:51 pm

Photo: Mumit M
The indices of both stock exchanges surged on Monday (26 June) as investors poured money into the selective shares such as life insurance and low-cap stocks.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 18 points to reach 6,344 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 27 points to 18,698.

The turnover value of the DSE also rose over 20% from the previous day and stood at Tk770 crore.

Out of the total scrips that were traded, 128 advanced, 46 declined and 200 remained unchanged. 

