‘Investment Toolkits’ to enrich investors’ knowledge: BSEC chairman

Stocks

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

‘Investment Toolkits’ to enrich investors’ knowledge: BSEC chairman

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:19 pm
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Investment Toolkits" – a book – would provide a lot of information about the capital market to all and enrich the knowledge base of investors, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the launch of the research book published by the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) on Thursday.

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) Chairman Nojibur Rahman were present as special guests on the occasion.

The book will be made available to everyone on the BICM website, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said.

He said, if there is a loss by investing in the stock market, everyone sends me texts. They want to know which item to buy. But when it comes to profit, no one says anything.

"We are struggling with the capital market. We are getting responses from different places about the bond market," he added.

BICM Executive President Mahmuda Akhter, who presided over the function, said a young researcher has used simple language in the book. No such book on the stock market has been published. It will play a very significant role in the market.

"Investors have a lot to learn and understand before investing in the stock market. The Investment Toolkit is a very suitable book in this regard," she added.

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said that an institution can never move forward without research. Two or three organisations that want to research have applied to the commission.

"There are currently no research institutes in the market. So we are trying to come up with an organisation," he added.

Sajib Hossain, an associate professor of the finance department at Dhaka University and the author of the book, said, "I took six months to write the book when all the educational institutions were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic."

"I have written the book by collecting many papers over many years. I have written the book on different market-related laws and different types of investments," he added.

He said that investors will know a lot of information by reading the book.

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / Investment Toolkits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

13h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh