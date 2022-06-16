‘Investment Toolkits’ to enrich investors’ knowledge: BSEC chairman

"Investment Toolkits" – a book – would provide a lot of information about the capital market to all and enrich the knowledge base of investors, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the launch of the research book published by the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) on Thursday.

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) Chairman Nojibur Rahman were present as special guests on the occasion.

The book will be made available to everyone on the BICM website, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said.

He said, if there is a loss by investing in the stock market, everyone sends me texts. They want to know which item to buy. But when it comes to profit, no one says anything.

"We are struggling with the capital market. We are getting responses from different places about the bond market," he added.

BICM Executive President Mahmuda Akhter, who presided over the function, said a young researcher has used simple language in the book. No such book on the stock market has been published. It will play a very significant role in the market.

"Investors have a lot to learn and understand before investing in the stock market. The Investment Toolkit is a very suitable book in this regard," she added.

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said that an institution can never move forward without research. Two or three organisations that want to research have applied to the commission.

"There are currently no research institutes in the market. So we are trying to come up with an organisation," he added.

Sajib Hossain, an associate professor of the finance department at Dhaka University and the author of the book, said, "I took six months to write the book when all the educational institutions were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic."

"I have written the book by collecting many papers over many years. I have written the book on different market-related laws and different types of investments," he added.

He said that investors will know a lot of information by reading the book.