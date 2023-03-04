Insurers dominate weekly gainers' bench

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 03:23 pm

Representation Image. Photo TBS
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Shares of life and non-life insurance companies dominated the top ten gainers' bench of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) last week. 

Five insurers secured top places in the gainers' list of the premier bourse.

The development comes after the insurance regulator informed that both sectors managed to secure revenue growth despite 2022 being a difficult year economically.

Last week, the shares of Bangladesh General Insurance Company soared by 17.46% to Tk59.20.

Meanwhile, the share price of Pragati Life Insurance soared by 9.85%, Dhaka Insurance Company by 7.45%, Delta Life Insurance Company by 6.96%, and Pragati Insurance Ltd by 5.85%.

During the period, ADN Telecom's share price soared by 18.59% to Tk141, topping the gainers' list.

Share prices of Al-Haj Textile Mills soared by 10.47%, Aamra Technologies by 9.06%, Gemini Sea Food by 8.10%, and Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics by 6.01% to take them to the top ten gainer table.

