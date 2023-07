Graph: Trading View

After a week's long correction, non-life insurance stocks bounced back this week as the government approved the plan to introduce bancassurance in the country.

Higher demand for insurance stocks pushed DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange 0.11% higher to 6,373 at 12.30pm on Thursday (20 July)

97 scrips advanced and 88 declined.

Blue chip index DS30 was almost flat at 2199.