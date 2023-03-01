Insurance stocks dominate chart of top 10 gainers

Shares of life and non-life insurance companies were seen to be in high demand on Wednesday (1 March) marking National Insurance Day 2023.

The development comes as the insurance regulator informed that both sectors managed to secure revenue growth despite 2022 being a very tough year economically.

Almost all the insurance stocks rebounded in the last two sessions and at 1:15am six of the top 10 gainers were insurers.

Bangladesh General Insurance Company shares soared by 10% to hit the daily ceiling price of Tk53.9 and it topped the gainers at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

State-owned Usmania Glass Sheet Factory in a turnaround move gained by 9.81%, followed by Dhaka Insurance, Al-Haj Textile, Federal Insurance, Libra Infusion, Pragati Life Insurance, Metro Spinning, Islami Insurance and Karnaphuli Insurance, respectively, were the other stocks to occupy the top ten gainers table.